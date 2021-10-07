This set of books explores the past and present of problematic white ladies. In Kyla Schuller's book The Trouble With White Women, she juxtaposes histories of self-serving white feminist with the two-hundred-year counter history of Black, Indigenous, Latina, poor, queer, and trans women pushing back against white feminists and uniting to dismantle systemic injustice. In Jesse Daniels' book Nice White Ladies, she illuminates the distinctive role that white women play in perpetuating racism, and how they can work to fight it.
