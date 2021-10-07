Enter The Trouble With Nice White Ladies Sweepstakes

This set of books explores the past and present of problematic white ladies. In Kyla Schuller's book The Trouble With White Women, she juxtaposes histories of self-serving white feminist with the two-hundred-year counter history of Black, Indigenous, Latina, poor, queer, and trans women pushing back against white feminists and uniting to dismantle systemic injustice. In Jesse Daniels' book Nice White Ladies, she illuminates the distinctive role that white women play in perpetuating racism, and how they can work to fight it.

 

Enter our sweepstakes and learn how we can work toward true equality for all.

Nice White Ladies

Nice White Ladies

Buy the Book

An acclaimed expert illuminates the distinctive role that white women play in perpetuating racism, and how they can work to fight it  In a nation deeply divided by race, the “Karens” of the world are easy to villainize. But in Nice White Ladies, Jessie Daniels addresses the unintended complicity of even well-meaning white women. She reveals how their everyday choices harm communities of color. White mothers, still expected to be the primary… Read More

The Trouble with White Women

The Trouble with White Women

Buy the Book

An incisive history of self-serving white feminists and the inspiring women who’ve continually defied themWomen including Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Margaret Sanger, and Sheryl Sandberg are commonly celebrated as leaders of feminism. Yet they have fought for the few, not the many. As award-winning scholar Kyla Schuller argues, their white feminist… Read More