Enter our Bold Women in History Sweepstakes

This Women's History Month, join us in celebrating some of the bold women throughout history by entering for a chance to win signed copies of The Trouble with White Women and Hail Mary!

Promotion Start Date: March 1, 2022 at 12:01am EST

Promotion End Date: March 31, 2022 at 11:59pm EST

Prize: One (1) Prize is available for five (5) winner. The Prize consists of one (1) hardcover signed copy of Hail Mary by Britni de la Cretaz and Lyndsey D’Arcangelo, autographed by the authors (approximate retail value (“ARV”) $28 and one (1) hardcover signed copy of The Trouble with White Women by Kyla Schuller, autographed by the author (approximate retail value ("ARV") $30. The total ARV of all the prizes is $58.

Meet The Author: Kyla Schuller

Kyla Schuller is Associate Professor of Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies and Faculty Director of the Women’s Global Health Leadership Certificate Program at Rutgers University–New Brunswick. She is the author of The Biopolitics of Feeling: Race, Sex, and Science in the Nineteenth Century (Duke UP, 2018), and her writing has appeared in The Rumpus, Los Angeles Review of Books, and Post Road. She lives in Brooklyn.

Meet The Author: Britni de la Cretaz

Britni de la Cretaz is a freelance writer who focuses on the intersection of sports and gender. They are the former sports columnist for Longreads and for Bitch Media. Their work has appeared in the New York TimesRolling Stone, espnW, VogueThe Washington PostTeen VogueThe Ringer, Bleacher ReportThe Atlantic, and more. Their work on racism in Boston sports media received the 2017 Nellie Bly Award for Investigative Journalism from the Transformative Culture Project, and that story was also a Notable Story in the 2018 Best American Sports Writing. Their writing on the queer history of women’s baseball for Narratively was nominated for a prestigious baseball writing award, the 2019 SABR Analytics Research Award. They live in the Boston area.

Meet The Author: Lyndsey D’Arcangelo

Lyndsey D’Arcangelo writes about women’s college basketball and the WNBA for The Athletic. Her articles, columns and profiles on female/LGBTQ+ athletes have previously appeared in The Ringer, Deadspin, espnW/ESPN, Teen VogueThe Buffalo NewsThe Huffington PostNBC OUT and more. She received a Notable Mention in the 2018 Best American Sports Writing anthology for her story, “My Father, Trump and The Buffalo Bills.” Lyndsey lives in Buffalo, NY. 

