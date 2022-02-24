This Women's History Month, join us in celebrating some of the bold women throughout history by entering for a chance to win signed copies of The Trouble with White Women and Hail Mary!
Enter our Bold Women in History Sweepstakes
The Trouble with White Women
An incisive history of self-serving white feminists and the inspiring women who’ve continually defied themWomen including Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Margaret Sanger, and Sheryl Sandberg are…
Hail Mary
The groundbreaking story of the National Women’s Football League, and the players whose spirit, rivalries, and tenacity changed the legacy of women’s sports foreverIn 1967,…