PublicAffairs & Bold Type Books – Ebook Deals By Miguel Cervantes DAILY DEALS December 4, 2022 The Storm Before the Storm by Mike Duncan Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo The Next Pandemic by Dr. Ali S Khan With William Patrick Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo December 14, 2022 Stamped from the Beginning by Ibram X. Kendi Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo December 18, 2022 The New Climate War by Michael E. Mann Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo Work Won't Love You Back by Sarah Jaffe Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo The Disordered Cosmos by Chanda Prescod-Weinstein Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo The Stolen Year by Anya Kamenetz Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo December 27, 2022 The School that Escaped the Nazis by Deborah Cadbury Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo Agent Josephine by Damien Lewis Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo The Cryptopians by Laura Shin Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo Winter Is Coming by Garry Kasparov Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo MONTHLY DEALS December 1, 2022 – December 31, 2022 This Is Not Propaganda by Peter Pomerantsev Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo The Invention of Yesterday by Tamim Ansary Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo Border Hacker by Levi Vonk Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo It Was Vulgar and It Was Beautiful by Jack Lowery Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo The Good Girls Revolt by Lynn Povich Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo Dirty Gold by Jay Weaver by Nicholas Nehamas by Jim Wyss by Kyra Gurney Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo Noncompliant by Carmen Segarra Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo