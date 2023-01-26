PublicAffairs & Bold Type Books – Ebook Deals – Feb. 2023 By Miguel Cervantes MONTHLY DEALS February 1, 2023 – February 28, 2023 Stamped from the Beginning by Ibram X. Kendi Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo The Liar by Benjamin Cunningham Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo Come to This Court and Cry by Linda Kinstler Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo The Hot Seat by Ben Mathis-Lilley Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo The New Age of Empire by Kehinde Andrews Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo DAILY DEALS February 5, 2023 Agent Josephine by Damien Lewis Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo